Celebrating 30 Years of Art in Public Places with a Special Exhibition

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins artists showcase personal works in anniversary gallery at The Lincoln Center

FORT COLLINS, CO – For three decades, the City of Fort Collins’ Art in Public Places (APP) program has transformed daily life by weaving creativity into neighborhoods, trails, natural areas, and public spaces. To mark this milestone, a new exhibition at The Lincoln Center highlights the personal work of six artists who have shaped the city’s landscape through public art.

Running from August 29 to October 17, the exhibition presents artwork by Gregory Fields, Todd Kundla, Mark Leichliter, Allie Ogg, Stephen Shachtman, and Gale Whitman. While each is known for large-scale, site-specific projects that enhance public spaces, this showcase offers a rare look into their individual studio practices and artistic voices.

A public artist reception will take place on Friday, October 10, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at The Lincoln Center, where attendees can meet the artists and learn more about the APP program.

Gallery hours are Wednesdays and Fridays, 1–6 p.m., and before most performances at The Lincoln Center.

For more about the Art in Public Places program and its 30th anniversary celebration, visit fcgov.com/artspublic.