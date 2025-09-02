Foreigner Brings “The Hits Unplugged” to Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Rock legends offer rare acoustic show on February 28, 2026

GREELEY, Colo. – One of rock’s most iconic bands, Foreigner, will bring a rare and intimate acoustic performance to Northern Colorado next winter. The Union Colony Civic Center (UCCC) in downtown Greeley will host “The Hits Unplugged” on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Foreigner’s legacy spans more than 80 million albums sold, 10 multi-platinum records, and 16 Top 30 singles. Generations of fans know their chart-topping classics, including “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Juke Box Hero,” and the global anthem “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

“The Hits Unplugged” strips these iconic songs down to their purest form, offering audiences a chance to experience the band’s music in an intimate setting. The acoustic format highlights the raw power and emotional resonance that have made Foreigner one of rock’s most enduring acts.

Tickets went on sale to the public on August 29 at ucstars.com.

Tickets may also be purchased at the UCCC ticket office (701 10th Avenue, Greeley) or by calling 970-356-5000.

Source material provided by Union Colony Civic Center.