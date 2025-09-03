9th Annual NoCo Down Syndrome Walk Brings Community Together in Windsor

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Thousands expected at Boardwalk Park to celebrate inclusion and raise funds for local programs

WINDSOR, Colo. — The Northern Colorado Down Syndrome Association (NCDSA) will host its 9th Annual Down Syndrome Walk on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at Boardwalk Park in Windsor. The event, which has become one of the largest community gatherings of its kind in the region, is expected to draw more than 2,000 families, friends, and supporters to celebrate inclusion and raise funds for programs serving individuals with Down syndrome across Northern Colorado.

Event Details

Registration begins at 9 a.m., with the walk officially starting at 10 a.m. Participants can choose between two scenic routes along Windsor Lake: a shorter 0.8-mile path along the west side or a longer 2.2-mile loop around the entire lake. Both routes are fully accessible for wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, and other mobility needs. Volunteers, water stations, and signage will guide participants throughout the morning.

Activities and Celebration

In addition to the walk, the day will feature food trucks, inflatables, and a kids’ zone, a DJ, and a vendor/resource fair. An NCDSA merchandise table will also be available.

This year’s featured ambassador is Seth Truitt, a self-advocate known for building his own house, launching a business called The Joy House, and pursuing new opportunities for growth and independence.

Local Impact

Since its inception, the walk has expanded to include more than 60 teams and over 2,000 participants annually. Last year’s event raised more than $100,000 to support NCDSA’s mission of advocacy, awareness, and relationship-building.

“Over the years that I have been involved in the walk, I have seen it grow in size, in the number of people who attend, and in the amount of money raised that directly benefits people with Down syndrome,” said Angela Smith, co-chair of the NoCo Down Syndrome Walk Committee. “We have been able to improve programs, outreach, education, and services to those in our community from this amazing event.”

Local families say the event is more than a fundraiser—it is a day of connection. “It is so incredible to see the number of families, friends, and communities show up to show their support for these amazing people,” said Jen Ivan, NCDSA social media coordinator and parent. “The NCDSA has been a huge support for us, not only socially, but also in providing educational resources and scholarships we’ve used to learn and grow on this journey with our son.”

How to Participate

Community members are encouraged to register, donate, or start a team at charity.pledgeit.org/nocodswalk.

Proceeds directly support programs and services for individuals with Down syndrome and their families throughout Northern Colorado.

Source: Northern Colorado Down Syndrome Association