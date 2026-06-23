Christman Airfield Reopens With Community Fly-In Celebration

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Historic Fort Collins airfield welcomes visitors after major runway and lighting upgrades

One of Colorado’s oldest operating airfields will celebrate a new chapter this month as Colorado State University’s Drone Center hosts the Christman Airfield Grand Reopening Fly-In on Saturday, June 27.

Community Message

The event marks the completion of significant runway and lighting renovations at Christman Airfield, located west of Fort Collins. Organizers say the celebration will honor the airfield’s long aviation heritage while showcasing its future role in aviation research, education, and community engagement.

Visitors are invited to attend on foot, by bicycle, by vehicle, or by aircraft. The fly-in atmosphere offers aviation enthusiasts, families, students, alumni, and community members an opportunity to explore the historic facility and learn more about its continued importance to Northern Colorado.

Operated in partnership with Colorado State University, Christman Airfield has served generations of pilots and aviation professionals. The recent improvements are designed to enhance safety and support the airfield’s ongoing use for flight operations and research activities.

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The event is hosted by the CSU Drone Center, which supports advanced research and education in uncrewed aircraft systems and aviation technologies.

Event Details

What: Christman Airfield Grand Reopening Fly-In

When: Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 7 a.m. to noon

Where: Christman Airfield, 3985 Laporte Ave., Fort Collins

Cost: Free

More Information: CSU Drone Center

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Stories like this help connect Northern Colorado residents with the events, traditions, and milestones that shape our communities. From aviation history to local celebrations, keeping readers informed about opportunities to engage locally is part of our mission every day. Become a North Forty News member and help support local journalism that keeps Northern Colorado connected.

Source: Colorado State University Drone Center event announcement