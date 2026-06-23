Woman Killed, Two Injured in Greeley Crash

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Early morning collision on 10th Street remains under investigation

A 33-year-old woman was killed, and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Greeley early Monday morning.

Community Message

According to the Greeley Police Department, officers responded at approximately 5:20 a.m. on June 22 to the 5800 block of 10th Street after receiving reports of a serious traffic collision involving a Honda CR-V and a Chrysler sedan.

Preliminary findings indicate the Honda CR-V, driven by a 33-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on 10th Street when it collided with a westbound Chrysler sedan driven by a 45-year-old woman.

Emergency crews extricated both drivers from their vehicles and began life-saving measures at the scene. Both women were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Honda CR-V later died from her injuries. Her identity will be released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office after family members have been notified.

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A 38-year-old man who was a passenger in the Honda CR-V was also taken to a hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. The driver of the Chrysler was treated for injuries and has since been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Officer Ed Kubala at [email protected].

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Traffic crashes can have a lasting impact on families and communities across Northern Colorado. Local reporting helps keep residents informed about public safety issues and ongoing investigations affecting our region. Become a North Forty News member.

Source: Greeley Police Department