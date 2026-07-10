Larimer County Seeks Public Input on Federal Emergency Services Funding

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

USDA Title III grant will support wildfire preparedness and emergency response efforts.

Larimer County residents have an opportunity to weigh in on how federal funding should be used to strengthen emergency services and wildfire preparedness across the region.

Community Message

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Division has been awarded Title III funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Secure Rural Schools program. As part of the award process, the Sheriff’s Office is inviting public comment on its intended use of the funds before they are allocated.

Title III funding is designated to help counties support emergency services in communities adjacent to federal lands. Eligible uses include Firewise Communities programs, search-and-rescue operations, firefighting, law-enforcement patrols, emergency services training, equipment purchases, and the development of Community Wildfire Protection Plans.

According to the Larimer County Emergency Services Division, the agency works year-round to coordinate emergency preparedness, wildfire mitigation, search and rescue, and disaster response efforts across the county. The division also supports local emergency managers, first responders, and partner agencies to help communities prepare for and recover from emergencies.

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The Sheriff’s Office is now seeking public feedback before finalizing how this latest federal funding will be spent. The amount of the 2026 Title III award has not yet been publicly announced.

Residents interested in reviewing the proposal or submitting comments can learn more through the Larimer County Emergency Services Division at https://www.larimer.gov/emergency-services.

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Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.