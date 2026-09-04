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COLOR 26 Opens Sept. 11 at 3 Square Art

North Forty News
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COLOR 26 Opens Sept. 11 at 3 Square Art

Ninth annual juried exhibition features 65 works by 25 local and national artists

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — 3 Square Art will open its ninth annual juried exhibition, COLOR 26, with a free opening night reception Friday, Sept. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fort Collins gallery.

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The exhibition features 65 works by 25 local and national artists, with color serving as the central focus throughout the gallery.

This year’s exhibition was juried by Steve Scheuring, Denise Demby and 3 Square Art Gallery.

Opening night will also include open studios, giving visitors an opportunity to meet 3 Square Art’s studio artists and view new work. A special pop-up exhibition by Adam Federer will also be featured.

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Music, food, snacks and refreshments are planned throughout the evening.

The reception is free and open to the public.

Event Details:
What: COLOR 26, 9th Annual Juried Exhibition Opening Night Reception
When: Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, 6–8 p.m.
Where: 3 Square Art, 2415 Donella Ct., Suite 110, Fort Collins
Admission: Free

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Source: 3 Square Art

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