Greeley Man Faces 56 Child Exploitation Charges

Investigation began with cybertip tied to Windsor address

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WINDSOR, Colo. — Windsor police have arrested a 25-year-old Greeley man on 56 felony counts related to the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material, following an investigation that began with a cybertip received in June.

The Windsor Police Department said Braden Michael Gilloth was taken into custody without incident Aug. 27. He faces 56 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child — Possession under Colorado law, each a Class 5 felony.

According to police, the department received a cybertip through the Internet Crimes Against Children database on June 15. The tip identified a Windsor address allegedly associated with the possession or downloading of child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as CSAM.

Detectives with the Windsor Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division investigated the tip and identified Gilloth as a suspect. Police said investigators determined Gilloth had moved to Greeley before the investigation began, despite the cybertip being associated with a Windsor address.

Investigators later executed a search warrant at Gilloth’s Greeley residence and obtained additional digital evidence that police said supported the charges.

Windsor police credited assistance from the Greeley Police Department, Weld County District Attorney’s Office and Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The Windsor Police Department is a member of the ICAC Task Force, a collaborative effort focused on investigating crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children.

Police said no additional details about the investigation would be released at this time.

The charges are allegations. Gilloth is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Source: Windsor Police Department