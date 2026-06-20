Colorado Creativity on Display at Fort Collins Museum of Art

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Juried regional showcase and Patrick Dunford exhibition open June 26

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Northern Colorado artists will take center stage this summer as the Museum of Art Fort Collins opens two new exhibitions celebrating regional creativity and contemporary perspectives on the landscape.

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Running June 26 through Sept. 13, A Celebration of Colorado and On the Plains by Canadian artist Patrick Dunford will be on display at the museum, offering visitors a diverse look at artistic expression from across Colorado and the northern Great Plains.

A Celebration of Colorado features work by 65 artists from Larimer and Weld counties selected from 780 submitted images representing 184 applicants. The juried exhibition includes painting, photography, sculpture, ceramics, fiber art, printmaking, woodworking, drawing, and mixed-media works.

The exhibition was curated by juror Beth Venn, executive director of the Neltje Center for Excellence in Creativity and the Arts at the University of Wyoming. Venn previously held leadership and curatorial positions at major institutions, including the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the Newark Museum.

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“We are so pleased to host an exhibition of such creative talent from artists all across Northern Colorado and celebrate the breadth of creativity in our community,” said Lisa Hatchadoorian, executive director of the Museum of Art Fort Collins.

The companion exhibition, On the Plains, features oil paintings by Patrick Dunford inspired by the agricultural landscapes of the Red River Valley region, spanning Minnesota and Manitoba. After returning to the Plains following more than a decade away, Dunford began documenting grain elevators, rail yards, roadside landmarks, and industrial agricultural sites through sketches and photographs before translating them into paintings.

Rather than focusing on dramatic scenery, Dunford’s work highlights the everyday structures and spaces that shape life across the prairie landscape.

Born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Dunford earned his Master of Fine Arts degree from Concordia University in Montreal.

The exhibition was curated by Dinghy Rig, an artist-run exhibition and production program founded by Aitor Lajarin-Encina and Marius Lehene. The show marks the seventh collaboration between Dinghy Rig and the Museum of Art Fort Collins.

Support for the exhibitions comes from the City of Fort Collins, Colorado Creative Industries, the National Endowment for the Arts, First Western Trust, Da Vinci Sign Systems, Signarama, OBC Wine Project, and The Elizabeth Hotel.

The museum is located in downtown Fort Collins and is open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students with ID, and free for youth ages 17 and younger and museum members. More information is available at Museum of Art Fort Collins.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Northern Colorado’s arts community continues to thrive because of the creativity and dedication of local artists. Exhibitions like these provide an opportunity to discover new perspectives, support regional talent, and experience the cultural richness that makes our communities unique. Support local journalism that covers Northern Colorado’s arts, culture, and community stories.

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Source: Museum of Art Fort Collins