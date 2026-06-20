Greeley Stampede Returns for 2026 Summer Celebration

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado’s premier western celebration brings rodeos, concerts, carnival rides, and community traditions to Greeley.

The annual Greeley Stampede returns June 24 through July 5, offering nearly two weeks of rodeo action, live entertainment, carnival attractions, family activities, and patriotic traditions in the heart of Northern Colorado.

Community Message

Held at the Stampede grounds in Greeley, the event celebrates the region’s western heritage while supporting local nonprofits and community organizations. Visitors can enjoy professional rodeo competitions, concerts, the carnival midway, western art and culture exhibits, food vendors, and one of Colorado’s largest Independence Day celebrations.

A longtime Northern Colorado tradition, the Stampede draws visitors from across the state and beyond. Signature events include the Independence Day Parade, PRCA rodeo performances, demolition derby competitions, and a packed lineup of concerts and special attractions.

Organizers say the event continues to serve as both a celebration of Western culture and a fundraiser that benefits community programs throughout the region.

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Event Details

What: Greeley Stampede

When: June 24–July 5, 2026

Where: Greeley Stampede, 600 N. 14th Ave., Greeley

Cost: Varies by event and ticket selection

More Information: Greeley Stampede Official Website

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Northern Colorado’s summer traditions help define who we are as a community. The Greeley Stampede has been bringing families together for generations through rodeo, music, food, and celebration. Thank you for supporting local journalism that keeps you connected to the events shaping life across our region.



Support local news with a North Forty News membership. Northern Colorado’s summer traditions help define who we are as a community. The Greeley Stampede has been bringing families together for generations through rodeo, music, food, and celebration. Thank you for supporting local journalism that keeps you connected to the events shaping life across our region.