Poudre Fire Considers Ballot Measure to Protect Emergency Services

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Proposed revenue cap waiver would not increase taxes but could preserve funding approved by voters

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Poudre Fire Authority is considering asking voters to approve a ballot measure that would allow the Poudre Valley Fire Protection District to retain and spend the full amount of tax revenue previously authorized by voters, responding to new state-imposed revenue limitations that officials say could affect future emergency services.

Community Message

According to information released through the District’s public outreach campaign, recent Colorado legislation has created a new cap on the amount of property tax revenue the District can collect and retain. Fire officials say the proposed ballot measure would seek voter approval to waive that cap and would not increase taxes. Instead, it would allow the District to keep revenue already approved under a 2018 voter authorization.

The Poudre Fire Authority serves approximately 230 square miles across Northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Timnath, Laporte, Bellvue, Horsetooth Reservoir, Redstone Canyon, and surrounding portions of Larimer and Weld counties. The agency protects more than $58 billion in property and responded to more than 21,000 emergency calls in 2025.

Fire officials say emergency response times remain a top priority and warn that continued revenue constraints could impact staffing, equipment purchases, and emergency response capabilities. The agency also cites rising costs for emergency services, noting that some expenses associated with fire and emergency response have increased by more than 90 percent in recent years. Wildland fire risk and growth in the region continue to place additional demands on emergency responders.

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The District has been conducting community outreach throughout 2026, including a community survey in March and public engagement efforts scheduled through July. The Poudre Valley Fire Protection District Board is expected to discuss options this summer before determining next steps in August. Any change to the revenue limitation would require voter approval through a future ballot measure.

Residents can learn more, review fact sheets, and participate in community discussions through the campaign website at Poudre Valley Fire Funding.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Fire protection is one of the most essential local services, yet funding mechanisms can be difficult for residents to follow. As this discussion unfolds, North Forty News will continue providing fact-based coverage to help Northern Colorado voters understand how proposed funding changes could affect emergency response in our communities. Support independent local journalism with a North Forty News membership.

Source: Poudre Valley Fire Funding public information campaign and Poudre Fire Authority materials.