CSU Drone Show to Light Up Fort Collins Celebration

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free event June 24 features 500-drone spectacle, live music, and tribute to first responders

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State University will host a free community celebration on June 24 featuring a 500-drone light show, live music, food trucks, and activities honoring local first responders as part of Colorado’s 150th anniversary and America’s 250th birthday commemorations.

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The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, as part of CSU’s Lagoon Concert Series. The evening will culminate with a 14-minute drone show at 9 p.m., illuminating the sky above campus with animated scenes celebrating Colorado’s history, culture, landmarks, and local communities.

The drone display is part of the statewide “Stories in the Sky” initiative led by the America 250 – Colorado 150 Commission. The program includes nearly 150 drone shows across Colorado through the end of 2026, using aerial storytelling to highlight the state’s heritage and future.

Tom Dolan, owner of Brightflight Drone Shows, said attendees can expect iconic Colorado imagery during the performance, including landmarks such as the Royal Gorge Bridge and Red Rocks Amphitheater. The show will conclude with visuals honoring the Fort Collins community.

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“People just love the animations and the storytelling,” Dolan said. “It truly is special to go on campus and be able to put up these really, really big productions and have so much support and reaction to the show.”

The June 24 display will be the largest drone show yet presented during CSU’s Lagoon Concert Series, expanding on the university’s 400-drone Homecoming and Family Weekend show in 2025.

Live entertainment will headline the evening before the drone show. Las Vegas-based Patrick & the LVB will perform a high-energy mix of modern pop, classic rock, and original music. Led by Emmy Award-winning singer-songwriter Patrick Sieben, the band has previously performed at CSU and has shared stages with major acts including Bon Jovi, Train, and OneRepublic.

“It’s an honor to be part of such a big celebration – something that is clearly bigger than all of us,” Sieben said.

Opening the concert will be Northern Colorado musician Brendan Nichols, a 2026 Sonic Spotlight finalist recognized through a regional program supporting emerging artists.

As part of Public Service Appreciation Night, attendees can also explore emergency vehicles and equipment, including a fire truck, SWAT BearCat, police motorcycle, patrol car, and ambulance. Several food trucks will be on site throughout the evening, including Fork Yeah, Flavor of Tabasco, The Goodness Truck, Sunny Sky Pies, and Glacier Ice Cream.

CSU’s Alumni Center will also host an Alumni Night Out during the festivities.

The event is free and open to the public.