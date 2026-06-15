Weld County Fair Entries Open Through July 6

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents invited to compete in livestock, arts, agriculture, and more at the 2026 fair

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – Weld County residents now have the opportunity to enter exhibits and competitions for the 2026 Weld County Fair, with registration officially open through July 6.

Community Message

Organizers encourage anyone interested in participating to submit their entries by midnight on Monday, July 6.

The annual fair highlights Weld County’s rich agricultural heritage while showcasing the talents and achievements of youth and adults from across the region. Participants can compete in a wide range of categories, including livestock shows, creative arts, home economics, agricultural exhibits, and other fair events.

Fair officials say the event remains a celebration of community, tradition, and the hard work of local residents who contribute to Weld County’s agricultural and cultural legacy.

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Those interested in exhibiting or competing can find complete information on entry requirements, deadlines, and event schedules at Weld County Fair.

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Source: Weld County Government