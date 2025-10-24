CSU Theatre Students Present Cherryfield Toy Company: An Immersive Mystery Experience

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

An interactive, student-created theatre experience invites audiences to uncover the haunting secrets of the Cherryfield Toy Company.

FORT COLLINS – Step into a world of intrigue and imagination as Colorado State University theatre students present Cherryfield Toy Company, a one-of-a-kind immersive production directed by Saffron Henke. Performances run October 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and November 1, with matinees October 25, 26, and November 2, at the University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington Street in Fort Collins.

This interactive experience places audience members at the center of a mystery as the secrets of the Cherryfield Toy Company unfold through the memories of its heiress, Emily Cherryfield. Written and designed entirely by CSU theatre students, the show combines storytelling, movement, and atmosphere in a 50-minute adventure unlike any traditional play. Guests will move through confined, ADA-compliant spaces as the narrative unravels around them.

Evening performances include limited seating with 24 tickets per slot from 6:50 to 9:20 p.m., while matinee sessions run between 1:50 and 3:20 p.m. Tickets often sell out quickly, so early purchase is encouraged.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the University Center for the Arts Box Office at 970-491-2787 (open Monday–Friday, 3:30–5:30 p.m.) or email [email protected].

