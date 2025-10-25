Chainsaw Training Strengthens Wildfire Mitigation Efforts in Glacier View

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local volunteers and firefighters earn S212 certifications through Ember Alliance course funded by Larimer County OEM grant

GLACIER VIEW MEADOWS, CO — Glacier View Fire Protection District recently hosted a two-part S212 Chainsaw Training course, providing local volunteers and firefighters with essential wildfire mitigation and safety skills. The class was taught by The Ember Alliance and funded by a Larimer County Office of Emergency Management grant, furthering regional efforts to build wildfire resilience.

Instructor Andrew Myers (Photo courtesy Glacier View Fire Protection District)

The training began on October 4–5 with classroom instruction led by Andrew Myers of The Ember Alliance, covering chainsaw safety, maintenance, and operational techniques. Participants learned about saw components, chain types, and cutting methods, and even disassembled and reassembled chainsaws to understand their inner workings. Instruction also included safety demonstrations and videos highlighting both proper and improper cutting techniques.

Elisabeth Menning practicing face cuts on a stump, with Andrew and the other instructor, John Henry, observing (Photo courtesy Glacier View Fire Protection District)

Field exercises were held on October 11–12 at a Glacier View Meadows HOA green space, where instructors Andrew Myers and John Henry guided participants in thinning vegetation and removing hazard trees to improve community wildfire safety. The practical work not only reinforced classroom lessons but also directly contributed to mitigation efforts within the district.

Instructor Andrew providing feedback to CWPP IT member Steve Burt (in the yellow gloves) after Steve felled a tree during the field day training. (Photo courtesy Glacier View Fire Protection District)

Four members of the Glacier View Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) Implementation Team, along with three members from the Rist Canyon Fire Department and one from the Poudre Canyon Fire Department, completed the course and will receive S212 certification to operate chainsaws safely and effectively. The CWPP Implementation Team will apply these skills to ongoing mitigation projects throughout the district, helping reduce wildfire risk for residents.

S212 Chainsaw Class 2025 (Photo courtesy Glacier View Fire Protection District)

“This type of collaborative training builds both capacity and confidence,” organizers noted. “We’re proud to see local volunteers and partner fire districts gaining the tools they need to protect our communities.”

Learn more about wildfire mitigation and community safety programs at theemberalliance.org.

Source: Glacier View Fire Protection District / The Ember Alliance