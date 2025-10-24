Starbucks Baristas Rally in Fort Collins and Colorado Springs as Strike Vote Begins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local workers join national push for fair contracts amid holiday season pressure

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Starbucks baristas and supporters in Fort Collins and Colorado Springs will rally this weekend as part of a national campaign urging the coffee giant to finalize a fair union contract. The coordinated actions come as unionized baristas begin voting on whether to authorize a strike if Starbucks continues to delay contract negotiations.

Across the country, more than 70 pickets are planned in 60 cities, signaling growing frustration among workers who say the company has stalled progress on issues like staffing, scheduling, pay, and on-the-job protections.

“Starbucks knows where we stand,” said Michelle Eisen, Starbucks Workers United spokesperson and a 15-year veteran barista. “We remain ready to negotiate whenever Starbucks is willing to bargain in good faith and offer new proposals that address our demands.”

Starbucks Customer pickets at a national rally (Photo by sbworkersunited.org)

Northern Colorado Actions

Local baristas and community allies will gather at the following Starbucks locations:

Fort Collins: Sunday, October 26, 10:00 a.m. – 1708 S. College Ave.

Sunday, October 26, 10:00 a.m. – 1708 S. College Ave. Colorado Springs: Wednesday, October 29, 10:00 a.m. – 8193 Carmela Grove.

Both events are open to the public, and organizers encourage community members to show support for local workers seeking better wages and working conditions.

Growing Labor Movement

Starbucks Workers United represents over 12,000 baristas across 650 stores in 45 states. The movement continues to expand amid increased public scrutiny of Starbucks’ labor practices. Union leaders argue that settling a fair contract would cost the company less than one day’s sales, yet the corporation has continued to resist bargaining efforts.

Workers United has also garnered support from national labor groups, investors, and public officials, urging Starbucks to return to the table. A recent letter signed by more than 45 major organizations representing over 85 million people called on the company to finalize a contract before the holiday season.

Local supporters say the push for fair contracts isn’t just about baristas—it’s about ensuring that major employers in Northern Colorado and beyond uphold fair labor standards.

To learn more about Starbucks Workers United and the ongoing contract efforts, visit sbworkersunited.org.

Source material provided by Starbucks Workers United.