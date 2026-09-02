Eaton Man Arrested After High School Lawn Damage

Police estimate $15,000 in damage at Northridge High School

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — An 18-year-old Eaton man has been arrested after a vehicle allegedly caused approximately $15,000 in damage to the lawn at Northridge High School in Greeley.

Greeley Police officers responded to the school at approximately 11 p.m. Aug. 26 after receiving reports of a vehicle driving in circles on the school’s grass lawn. The vehicle had left the area by the time officers arrived, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Investigators worked with Greeley-Evans School District 6 security and reviewed school surveillance video to identify the make and model of the vehicle.

Police said officers also examined footage from multiple traffic cameras and used information from the department’s Flock automated license plate reader system to develop an investigative lead.

The investigation identified the alleged driver as Fabian Gomez-Torres, 18, of Eaton, according to police.

Gomez-Torres was booked into the Weld County Jail on suspicion of felony criminal mischief and reckless driving.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Greeley Police Officer Tyler Hishinuma at [email protected].

Charges are allegations, and Gomez-Torres is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Source: Greeley Police Department