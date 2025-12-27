Daft Disko NYE Brings French House to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A French house and disco celebration takes over the Aggie Theatre as Fort Collins dances into 2026.

Fort Collins music fans can ring in the New Year on the dance floor as Daft Disko NYE brings a French house and disco-inspired party to the Aggie Theatre on Wednesday, December 31.

Running from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., the New Year’s Eve event celebrates the sound and spirit of legendary electronic and disco artists, including Daft Punk, Stardust, Justice, Cassius, Giorgio Moroder, Chic, Phoenix, Kavinsky, Purple Disco Machine, Soulwax, Boys Noize, Duck Sauce, and many more. The night is designed as a high-energy, end-of-year dance party inspired by the French house movement and its disco roots.

Located in the heart of downtown Fort Collins, the Aggie Theatre offers an intimate setting for a packed dance floor, pulsing beats, and a midnight countdown, surrounded by fellow electronic music fans. Tickets are priced at $23, and advance purchase is recommended for this New Year’s Eve celebration.

