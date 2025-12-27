Loveland Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison for Retaliatory Shooting Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Sentence follows investigation into early-morning shootings that targeted victims connected to a prior domestic violence case in Loveland

A 21-year-old Loveland man has been sentenced to 14 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges tied to a series of retaliatory shootings that shook a local neighborhood.

Robert Braden Jacobs was sentenced on December 22 after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree murder, aggravated retaliation against a witness or victim, and illegal discharge of a firearm. The plea agreement was entered on September 29, 2025, according to the Office of the District Attorney for the 8th Judicial District.

The case stems from November 10, 2024, when the Loveland Police Department received three separate 911 calls over 90 minutes between 5 and 6:30 a.m. Residents reported their homes had been shot at from a vehicle. One caller told dispatchers their family had recently been involved in a resolved domestic violence case and believed the gunfire was connected.

Following an extensive investigation, Loveland police identified Jacobs as the suspect. Investigators determined he was the son of the individual convicted in the earlier domestic violence case. Detectives later located Jacobs, conducted a traffic stop, and recovered a firearm and empty magazines from the vehicle.

“The impacts of gun violence are always terrible, but when it is used to intimidate a victim of a crime, it preys on the fear that already exists for those who come forward,” said District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin. He added that he was grateful no one was physically injured and credited law enforcement and prosecutors for holding Jacobs accountable.

The case was prosecuted by the Office of the District Attorney, which serves Larimer and Jackson counties.

Source: Office of the District Attorney, 8th Judicial District