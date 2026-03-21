Daniel Kimbro Live at Magic Rat

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Acclaimed Grammy-nominated musician brings East Tennessee roots to Fort Collins stage

A night of rich storytelling and masterful musicianship is coming to downtown Fort Collins as Daniel Kimbro takes the stage at the Magic Rat on Thursday, March 26.

Community Message

Kimbro, a multi-GRAMMY-nominated artist raised on American roots music in Eastern Tennessee, has spent more than two decades performing alongside legends like Eric Clapton, Jerry Douglas, and John Hiatt. Known for his versatility as both a solo performer and collaborator, he brings a deeply expressive style shaped by years of touring across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The performance will highlight music from his latest solo album, Carpet In The Kitchen, a project praised by fellow musicians for its depth and storytelling. The album features notable collaborators, including Jerry Douglas, and showcases Kimbro’s strengths as a songwriter and arranger.

Hosted at the Magic Rat Live Music venue in Old Town Fort Collins, the show offers local audiences a chance to experience a nationally recognized artist in an intimate setting. Doors open at 7 p.m., with music continuing into the evening.

Events like this continue to reinforce Fort Collins’ reputation as a hub for live music, connecting Northern Colorado residents with artists from across the country.

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