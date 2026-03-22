Indian Relay Finals Head to Cheyenne

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Frontier Park event could draw Northern Colorado fans north for a major Native horsemanship championship this fall.

One of North America’s most thrilling Native sporting events is moving closer to Northern Colorado this year, with the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council announcing that its 2026 Indian Relay Championship of Champions will take place at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming, from September 25 to 27.

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The move puts the three-day championship just north of the Colorado border, creating an easy regional draw for fans in Fort Collins, Loveland, Wellington, and across Northern Colorado who want to experience a sport rooted in Native American tradition and elite horsemanship.

2025 Champion Men’s Relay (Photo courtesy Horse Nations Indian Relay Council)

Organizers say the event marks the 10th annual Championship of Champions and opens a new chapter for Indian Relay racing at one of the West’s most recognized venues. Frontier Park is best known as the home of Cheyenne Frontier Days and is expected to provide a high-profile setting for the competition.

“We are excited to bring the Championship of Champions to Cheyenne,” said Calvin Ghost Bear, president of the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council. “Frontier Park is one of the most iconic western venues in the country, and we’re proud to showcase Native horsemanship and culture in a place with such deep rodeo history.”

(Photo courtesy Horse Nations Indian Relay Council)

Performances are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. each day, with races on Friday, September 25, Saturday, September 26, and a championship finale on Sunday, September 27.

Indian Relay racing is often described as America’s first extreme sport. Teams compete bareback, circling the track while switching horses between laps at full speed. Each team includes three horses, one rider, and a crew of holders and catchers who help manage the fast exchanges that define the sport.

2025 Champion Women’s relay (Photo courtesy Horse Nations Indian Relay Council)

According to organizers, the championship typically features more than 100 relay teams representing 15 tribal nations and draws thousands of spectators. This year’s Cheyenne event is also expected to attract visitors from across the United States, Canada, and Europe during the fall tourism season.

For Northern Colorado readers, the event offers a close-to-home opportunity to see a major cultural and athletic showcase without a long-distance trip. It also highlights the growing regional importance of Cheyenne as a destination for large-scale Western and Indigenous events that may interest Front Range families, rodeo fans, and cultural tourism audiences.

Tickets go on sale April 1, 2026, and seating will be first-come, first-served. More information is available at horsenationsindianrelay.com.

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Attribution: Based on a press release from the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council.