Colorado’s First MultiGolfPark Coming to Wellington

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELLINGTON, Colo. – A new recreational attraction is taking shape in Wellington as construction moves forward on Colorado’s first MultiGolfPark at Knolls Linear Park.

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The 9-hole course, located at 3803 Mt. Oxford St. on the west side of 3rd Street, blends three popular target sports into a single layout: disc golf, foot golf, and park golf. The innovative design creates a flexible recreation space that can be enjoyed by players of varying ages and abilities.

(Photo courtesy Town of Wellington)

The Wellington MultiGolfPark will span 1,790 feet, with holes averaging 195 feet in length. The shortest hole measures 135 feet, while the longest stretches 235 feet. When completed later this summer, six of the nine holes will be fully accessible.

Town officials say the project represents a significant milestone for both Wellington and Colorado recreation.

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“The introduction of the MultiGolfPark at Knolls Linear Park marks a new chapter for recreation in Wellington,” Mayor Rebekka Dailey said. “We have long had a deep connection to the disc golf community. Not only does this new course strengthen that bond, it also makes Wellington a pioneer in the state of Colorado for a new, more accessible form of recreation.”

Installation is being carried out by Wellington Parks and Recreation and Public Works staff under the guidance of course designer Avery Jenkins, the 2009 Disc Golf World Champion and three-time U.S. distance champion. Jenkins was on site during the initial phase of construction last week.

Parks and Recreation Director Billy Cooksey credited Jenkins’ expertise and local staff efforts for helping bring the project to life.

“Avery’s involvement, not only in the design process but also being on site for installation, was a huge benefit for Wellington because of his knowledge of and passion for disc golf, and his connection to that community,” Cooksey said.

The course will remain open during regular park hours while work continues, though users are advised to use it at their own risk until construction is fully complete. Future improvements include installing artificial turf on the nine MultiGolf greens and tee pads.

Additional information and project updates are available through Wellington’s Parks and Recreation Department at https://wellingtoncolorado.gov/178/Parks-and-Recreation.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Projects like Wellington’s new MultiGolfPark show how Northern Colorado communities continue finding creative ways to make recreation more accessible and welcoming. At North Forty News, we work to spotlight the local investments, innovations, and community projects shaping the region’s future. If you value this kind of local reporting, please consider supporting our work. Start your free North Forty News trial today.

Source: Town of Wellington