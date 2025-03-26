Dig Into Discovery at the 2025 Fort Collins Rockhounds Gem & Mineral Show

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, CO — Get ready to uncover natural treasures and spark curiosity across generations — the 62nd Annual Fort Collins Rockhounds Gem and Mineral Show is back this weekend at the Larimer County Fairgrounds.

For more than six decades, the Fort Collins Rockhounds have celebrated Colorado’s rich geological heritage with an event that attracts rock, gem, and fossil enthusiasts from all corners of the state — and well beyond.

This year’s featured minerals are feldspar and jasper, but attendees can expect to see far more than just those. Dozens of carefully curated exhibits will showcase dazzling collections that highlight the region’s geological diversity and the passion of local collectors.

What to Expect

Unique vendor booths offering high-quality mineral specimens, fossils, and gems — often at prices far better than what you’ll find in retail stores.

A Kids’ Table loaded with fun activities, educational games, and take-home goodies designed to ignite young imaginations.

Door prizes handed out daily to lucky attendees.

Family-friendly atmosphere where beginners and collectors alike can learn, explore, and shop.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just looking for a fun, educational weekend outing, this is a must-see Northern Colorado tradition.

Event Details

Location: Thomas M. McKee 4H Youth and Community Building, Larimer County Fairgrounds at The Ranch Events Complex

Dates: March 28–30, 2025

Hours:

Friday: 4 PM – 8 PM

Saturday: 9 AM – 6 PM

Sunday: 10 AM – 4 PM

Admission: Tickets are available at the door, with both single-day and three-day passes offered.

For more event information, visit the Fort Collins Rockhounds official website.