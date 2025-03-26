Suspicious Package Prompts Bomb Squad Response in Berthoud

Box contained pressure cooker and chemicals—no charges filed

A quiet Monday in downtown Berthoud turned tense when a suspicious package led to a full-scale response from the Northern Colorado Bomb Squad. The incident, which unfolded on March 25, 2025, ended safely after a two-hour investigation.

Just after 11:15 a.m., deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 200 block of Mountain Avenue after receiving a report of a suspicious box left near the Berthoud Fire Protection District building. The package appeared concerning due to its markings—and its location, just steps away from community services and the Berthoud Community Library.

A suspicious package call ended safely after a two-hour investigation by the regional Bomb Squad. (Photo by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

The Northern Colorado Bomb Squad was called to assess the situation. After inspecting the box, specialists discovered it contained household items, a pressure cooker, and hazardous chemicals. While these contents raised red flags, further investigation revealed the owner—a 78-year-old Berthoud woman—had dropped off the items for what she believed was safe disposal.

“She meant well,” said Undersheriff Joe Shellhammer of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. “Fortunately this was a simple error in judgment, not a criminal act. Our deputies and regional Bomb Squad approach any suspicious situation like this with extreme caution. They did a great job using their skills, tools, and training to work the problem.”

No criminal charges were filed, and the woman was educated on appropriate hazmat disposal protocols.

For about two hours, Welch Avenue was shut down between Second and Third Streets, and library patrons were advised to shelter in place. During the investigation, LCSO K9 Ion, an ATF-certified explosives detection dog, swept the area to ensure public safety.

Know Where to Dispose of Hazardous Waste in Larimer County

This incident is a reminder that disposing of hazardous waste requires proper handling. Larimer County residents can bring items to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 5887 S. Taft Hill Road in Fort Collins—free of charge. The site also hosts a Drop N’ Swap program, where usable products are made available to residents at no cost.

Businesses in the county can take advantage of the Business Hazardous Waste Diversion Program, designed to help organizations safely dispose of harmful materials.

For accepted materials, hours of operation, and safety tips, visit larimer.gov/solidwaste.

Stay safe, stay informed, and when in doubt—don’t just drop it off. Call your local authorities or waste disposal services for guidance.

For more breaking news and community updates in Northern Colorado, visit NorthFortyNews.com.