Fire Prevention Week Focuses on Hidden Home Hazards: Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Takes Center Stage

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Front Range Fire Rescue and NFPA urge Northern Colorado residents to “Charge into Fire Safety.”

NORTHERN COLORADO — Fire Prevention Week is underway, and local fire agencies across Northern Colorado, including Front Range Fire Rescue, are highlighting a modern fire danger found in nearly every home: lithium-ion batteries.

From smartphones and laptops to e-bikes and power tools, these rechargeable batteries make life easier but can become dangerous if damaged or improperly charged. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-ion Batteries in Your Home,” aims to educate residents on how to reduce risks and prevent fires.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Front Range Fire Rescue are encouraging residents to follow three life-saving but straightforward steps:

1. Buy Safe: Only purchase electronics and replacement batteries certified by a recognized testing lab. Avoid off-brand or counterfeit products.

2. Charge Smart: Use the manufacturer’s charging cord, charge devices on hard, non-combustible surfaces, and never leave them plugged in overnight or unattended.

3. Recycle Right: Take damaged or old batteries to a certified recycling center. Never throw them in household trash or recycling bins.

“Every year, we respond to fires that start from everyday devices,” said a Front Range Fire Rescue spokesperson. “These incidents are preventable when people understand how lithium-ion batteries work and follow basic safety steps.”

For more tips and educational materials on fire prevention, visit nfpa.org.

Source – Front Range Fire Rescue / National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)