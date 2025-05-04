Downtown Greeley Set to Bring the Party Back With 2025 Friday Fest Series



Weekly festival kicks off June 6 with live music, themed nights, and the return of Colorado’s original Go-Cup District



GREELEY, Colo. – Get ready to dance in the streets—Friday Fest is back in Downtown Greeley, and the 2025 lineup is about to drop. The Downtown Greeley Promotional Association will announce this year’s full musical schedule on Wednesday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. across social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The free weekly street party series runs every Friday night from June 6 through September 12, kicking off with the ever-popular Blues Jam Night and wrapping up in celebration of Mexican Independence Day.

Each week, from 6–10 p.m., downtown Greeley transforms into a full-blown festival, complete with live music, balloon artists, stilt walkers, face painters, LED hoopers, and the uniquely Greeley perk of strolling the plaza with an adult beverage in hand, thanks to its Go-Cup District, the first of its kind in Colorado.

Music lovers can expect an eclectic mix of rock, reggae, country, funk, and fan favorites, along with themed celebrations including:

Pride Fest

Arts Picnic Kickoff

Monster Day Kickoff

Stampede Party

Community Block Party

…and more surprises to come!

This year’s Friday Fest is made possible by generous sponsors like Tilray Brands, the official 2025 title sponsor, as well as Downtown Greeley, The DoubleTree Hotel, UNC Athletics, and many others. Organizers estimate it takes $140,000 and a full community effort to keep this 14-week celebration alive.

For more info, visit: GreeleyFridayFest.com