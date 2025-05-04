Larimer County Home Values Level Off as 2025 Reappraisal Notices Arrive

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County, CO – The Larimer County Assessor’s Office has begun mailing 2025 Notice of Valuation (NOV) statements to residential property owners, signaling a general stabilization in the local housing market. Most homeowners will see modest fluctuations in their assessed property values—ranging from a 6% decrease to a 6% increase—compared to the last appraisal cycle.

Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck encourages all homeowners to closely review their NOVs to ensure property characteristics are accurately reported. These characteristics directly influence the final property value and may affect taxes.

Manufactured housing saw the largest county-wide increase, jumping 47% to a median value of $39,000. However, the overall median home value in Larimer County declined slightly, down nearly 1% to $550,600. Median home values by community include:

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Fort Collins: $567,000

$567,000 Loveland: $497,000

$497,000 Berthoud: $592,000

$592,000 Estes Park: $672,000

$672,000 Timnath: $667,000

$667,000 Red Feather Lakes: $387,000

$387,000 Johnstown: $539,000

$539,000 Wellington: $471,000

$471,000 Windsor: $824,000

$824,000 Livermore: $524,000

$524,000 Bellevue: $528,000

$528,000 Glen Haven: $521,000

Homeowners who believe their property characteristics are incorrect can file an appeal between May 1 and June 9, 2025. Appeals can be submitted in person, by mail, through the Assessor’s online portal, via Zoom appointment, or at designated drop boxes including the Fort Collins and Loveland campuses.

Appeals submitted under Colorado’s revised law will receive a Notice of Determination (NOD) on August 15, 2025, instead of the previous June 30 timeline.

Assessor Overbeck noted that “Despite the slowdown in real estate sales and stable housing prices, there continues to be a consistent demand for residents to live near Larimer County’s scenic parks, close to schools, trails, open spaces, and Rocky Mountain National Park.”

To increase transparency, the Assessor’s Office has released a new residential model report, now publicly available during the protest period, and a 2025 Value Change Heat Map to help residents visualize neighborhood-level shifts, including changes in manufactured housing.

These tools can be accessed at: larimer.gov/assessor/forms

For questions or assistance with filing an appeal, property owners are encouraged to contact the Larimer County Assessor’s Office.