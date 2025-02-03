Larimer County Man Sentenced for Aggravated Animal Cruelty and Livestock Theft

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A Larimer County man was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges related to animal cruelty and livestock theft. Michael Lee Hester, who admitted to shooting and killing cattle that did not belong to him, received a sentence of three years of supervised probation, 24 days in jail, 240 hours of community service, and was ordered to pay full restitution totaling $27,691.

Hester pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated animal cruelty and three counts of agricultural animal theft, both class-four felonies under Colorado law. Each count carries a potential penalty of two to six years in the Department of Corrections and fines ranging from $2,000 to $500,000. The judge had complete discretion over sentencing, with the prosecution recommending incarceration due to the severity of the case and victim impact.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



A Crime That Shook the Local Ranching Community

The case dates back to April 2024, when Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of cattle being shot on private land in unincorporated Larimer County. Upon investigation, authorities found three deceased cattle working alongside the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Brand Inspector.

Colorado operates as a free-range state, meaning livestock owners are not required to fence in their animals. Instead, property owners who wish to keep cattle off their land must build fences themselves. The case raised significant concern among local ranchers, who rely on this longstanding regulation to protect their herds.

During the sentencing hearing, several community members, including long-standing ranchers, spoke on behalf of both the prosecution and defense, emphasizing the impact of the crime and the broader implications for Larimer County’s agricultural community.

A Judge’s Consideration of Remorse and Restitution

Judge Stephen Jouard, who presided over the case, acknowledged both the gravity of Hester’s actions and his apparent remorse.

“Mr. Hester made several poor choices and took the law into his own hands,” said Judge Jouard. “But he has expressed extreme regret and appears to be genuinely remorseful. I must take each of those elements into consideration.”

District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin echoed the importance of protecting local livestock owners.

“Livestock plays a vital role in the lives of many residents in the 8th Judicial District,” McLaughlin stated. “I am proud of the prosecution team for finding a resolution that holds Mr. Hester accountable while ensuring justice for the victims.”

With full restitution ordered, local ranchers impacted by the crime will receive financial compensation for their losses. However, the case remains a stark reminder of the legal and ethical responsibilities of living in a ranching community.

For updates on local law enforcement cases and community issues in Northern Colorado, visit North Forty News.