Banner Health Expands Robotic Surgery Access Locally

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New technology in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Loveland aims to improve precision and recovery times

Residents across Northern Colorado now have expanded access to advanced surgical care, as Banner Health rolls out a new generation of robotic-assisted systems at hospitals in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Loveland.

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The newly installed da Vinci 5 surgical system is now in use at Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, and the North Colorado Medical Center – Loveland Campus. The technology is designed to support complex gynecologic and abdominal procedures with greater precision while helping reduce patients’ recovery times.

Banner officials say the investment reflects a broader effort to strengthen access to high-quality care in the region. As a nonprofit system, the organization reinvests resources into patient services, and this upgrade represents one of its largest technology investments to date.

“We’re proud to offer this next-generation robotic technology to patients in Northern Colorado,” said John Crane, MD, a leader in robotic surgery at Banner Health in Northern Colorado. “The da Vinci 5 provides greater precision and better visualization, which makes a huge difference in complex gynecologic and abdominal surgeries. It also allows us to train surgeons on robotic surgery through virtual observations and real-time teaching, which is critical for bringing up doctors in this innovative technique.”

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John Crane, MD, a leader in robotic surgery at Banner Health in Northern Colorado.

Dr. Crane, who has been using robotic systems since 2009, notes that the da Vinci 5 is particularly beneficial for hysterectomies, sacrocolpopexies, hernia repairs, and abdominal surgeries, as well as more specialized procedures like prostatectomies and nephrectomies.

The system also includes artificial intelligence enhancements, faster setup times, and “force-feel” technology that helps surgeons gauge pressure more precisely during operations. Despite the advanced technology, doctors emphasize that the surgeon remains fully in control throughout each procedure.

Northern Colorado’s Loveland campus has already built a strong reputation for robotic surgery, with thousands of procedures performed over the past decade. Since installing the new system earlier this year, the facility has completed more than 100 successful cases.

Banner leaders say the upgrade helps standardize care across facilities while improving safety, efficiency, and patient outcomes. It also expands opportunities for training and collaboration among surgeons through real-time observation and teaching tools.

For more information about robotic-assisted surgery, visit https://www.bannerhealth.com/services/surgery/surgery-types/robotic-surgery.

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Attribution: Banner Health