Human Rights Film Festival Returns In April

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Global and local human rights stories take center stage in Fort Collins from April 9 through 12

Colorado State University’s ACT Human Rights Film Festival returns to Fort Collins April 9–12, offering Northern Colorado residents a chance to experience powerful films, meet filmmakers, and engage in conversations about human rights.

Community Message

Now in its eleventh year, the festival will feature documentaries from around the world, with screenings held on the CSU campus and at The Lyric. Organizers say the event continues to grow in reach and impact, drawing both longtime film enthusiasts and first-time attendees from across the region.

“Each year, ACT builds more momentum, with growing energy, fuller theatres and deeper engagement,” said festival managing director Beth Seymour. “This year’s slate is especially powerful, and we anticipate many screenings will sell out.”

The ACT Human Rights Film Festival at Colorado State University kicks off with a screening of “The Burden of Peace” on April 15, 2016, in the Lory Student Center Theatre. (Photo courtesy ACT Human Rights Film Festival)

The festival opens April 9 with a reception at CSU’s Behavioral Sciences Building, followed by a screening of Comparsa. The film tells the story of two sisters in Guatemala using performance art to reclaim public spaces for women and girls. A discussion with the filmmakers and the film’s subject will follow, offering audiences a direct connection to the story.

In recognition of Colorado’s 150th anniversary of statehood, several featured films highlight stories tied to the state. Screenings at The Lyric will include Creede, U.S.A., which explores the cultural tensions in a small mountain town as new artistic influences reshape its identity. Additional Colorado-connected films will examine migration, heritage, and personal journeys, including stories rooted in Boulder and the San Luis Valley.

(Photo courtesy ACT Human Rights Film Festival)

Festival organizers emphasize accessibility, with pay-what-you-can ticket pricing and ADA-accessible venues. Full festival passes and individual tickets are available at actfilmfest.colostate.edu, with day-of-show tickets offered based on availability.

Produced by CSU’s Department of Communication Studies, the festival is supported by the City of Fort Collins, Colorado Creative Industries, and regional sponsors.

(Photo courtesy ACT Human Rights Film Festival)

For Northern Colorado residents, the festival offers a unique opportunity to engage with global perspectives while connecting with local stories and community conversations.

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Attribution: Colorado State University ACT Human Rights Film Festival press release