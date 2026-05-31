Explore Native Orchids In Rocky Mountain National Park

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Guided program highlights rare wildflowers in Rocky Mountain National Park

Nature enthusiasts will have an opportunity to discover some of Rocky Mountain National Park’s most unique and often-overlooked wildflowers during a special educational program, Native Orchids of Rocky Mountain National Park, on Wednesday, June 3, at the Fall River Visitor Center in Estes Park.

Community Message

Hosted in partnership with Rocky Mountain Conservancy, the daylong program will explore the surprising diversity of native orchids found throughout the park’s alpine and montane ecosystems. Participants will learn how to identify several orchid species, understand their ecological importance, and gain insight into the habitats that support these remarkable plants.

Rocky Mountain National Park is home to a variety of native orchid species, many of which bloom briefly and can be difficult to spot without expert guidance. The program offers a unique opportunity for visitors, photographers, gardeners, and outdoor enthusiasts to deepen their appreciation for the region’s native flora.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fall River Visitor Center, located at 3450 Fall River Road in Estes Park.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

For more information, contact Rocky Mountain Conservancy.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.