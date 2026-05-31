Counterfeit Currency Workshop Set for Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free June 3 presentation will help businesses and residents identify fake bills and report fraud

Loveland residents and business owners will have an opportunity next week to learn how to spot counterfeit money and protect themselves from fraud during a free community presentation hosted by the Loveland Police Department and the United States Secret Service.

Community Message

The event comes in response to concerns from local businesses reporting an increase in counterfeit bills circulating through the community in recent months. Organizers say the workshop will provide practical guidance for anyone who handles cash, including retail employees, restaurant workers, small business owners, and residents.

The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the Loveland Police Department Police Institute, 810 E. 10th Street in Loveland. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Attendees will learn how to identify counterfeit currency, recognize common fraud trends affecting businesses, understand what steps to take if fake money is discovered, and learn how counterfeit incidents are reported and investigated.

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The workshop is being presented by members of the United States Secret Service, the federal agency responsible for investigating counterfeit currency crimes. Officials encourage anyone interested in protecting themselves or their business from fraud to attend.

Admission is free, but seating is limited to the first 100 attendees. No RSVP is required.

Additional information about counterfeit currency investigations is available through the United States Secret Service.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Loveland Police Department.