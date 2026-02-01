Face Vocal Band Brings All-Vocal Rock to Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Internationally acclaimed Boulder group delivers pop hits, harmonies, and beat-box rhythms at the Rialto Theater

Internationally acclaimed Face Vocal Band takes the stage Saturday, February 7, at the Rialto Theater for a high-energy night of all-vocal rock. Known for blending modern popular tunes with complex harmonies, brilliant beat-box rhythms, and superb singing, the band pairs musical precision with an infectious love of performance.

Performing more than 100 shows per year worldwide, Face has built a devoted global following over more than two decades. The group has competed on NBC’s The Sing-Off, headlined Scotland’s prestigious Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and shared stages with legendary performers including Jon Bon Jovi, Jay Leno, Manhattan Transfer, Culture Club & Boy George, and Barenaked Ladies. Critics and fans alike describe Face as delivering “a true American heartland sound,” praising the band’s warmth, directness, and soulful delivery.

Event details:

What: Face Vocal Band

Face Vocal Band When: Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Where: Rialto Theater, 228 East Fourth Street, Loveland

Rialto Theater, 228 East Fourth Street, Loveland Tickets: Available through the Rialto Theater box office

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update: https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate.