Larimer County Seeks Most Wanted Suspect

Sheriff’s Office shares identifying details and asks for public tips

Larimer County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to locate Jerry Anthony Davis, who has been identified by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office as one of the county’s most wanted individuals.

According to information released by the Sheriff’s Office, Davis may also be known by the aliases Lil Scrappy, Deuce, Deuce Day, or Lil. He is described as a Black male, 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His date of birth is November 27, 1987. Authorities list his last known address as being in Fort Collins.

Larimer County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to locate Jerry Anthony Davis (Graphic by Larimer County Sheriff)

The Sheriff’s Office reports that Davis has active felony warrants related to sex offender registration requirements, including failure to register and failure to verify location. The warrants are listed as no bond.

Investigators say community tips often play a key role in locating wanted individuals and resolving cases safely. Anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

