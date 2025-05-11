FoCo POP Brings Free Live Performances to Fort Collins Parks this Summer

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Family-friendly concerts and cultural events offer fun, music, and more in neighborhood parks throughout the city

Fort Collins, CO – Fort Collins neighborhood parks will come alive this summer with music, laughter, and cultural vibrancy as the City of Fort Collins Cultural Services Department launches FoCo POP (Parks and Outdoor Performances). This free entertainment series is designed for audiences of all ages and will feature award-winning performances in various genres—from folk and classical to interactive kids’ shows.

Building on the success of The Lincoln Center’s popular Children’s Summer Series, FoCo POP aims to bring high-quality national and international acts directly into the community by rotating performances across local parks. With the Children’s Series on a brief hiatus until next year, FoCo POP is stepping in to ensure families and individuals can still enjoy top-tier performances close to home, all at no cost.

This summer’s highlights include:

Okee Dokee Brothers

GRAMMY® Award-winning folk duo known for engaging, family-friendly songs

Thursday, June 26, 6:30 p.m. – Library Park

GRAMMY® Award-winning folk duo known for engaging, family-friendly songs Thursday, June 26, 6:30 p.m. – Library Park The Concert Truck

A traveling classical music experience that removes barriers to traditional concert-going

Tuesday, July 15, 3:30 p.m. – Washington Park

Wednesday, July 16, 10:30 a.m. – Library Park

Wednesday, July 16, 6:30 p.m. – Civic Center Park

Thursday, July 17, 6:30 p.m. – Fossil Creek Park

Friday, July 19, 10:30 a.m. – Rolland Moore Park

Friday, July 19, 6:30 p.m. – Spring Canyon Park

Due to limited parking, attendees are encouraged to walk or bike to the events and to bring blankets, lawn chairs, sunscreen, and water for a relaxing evening under the sky. Picnics are welcome, adding to the laid-back, community-centered atmosphere.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



To explore the full schedule or learn more, visit LCtix.com or call The Lincoln Center Box Office at (970) 221-6730, Tuesday through Saturday between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Attribution: City of Fort Collins Cultural Services Department