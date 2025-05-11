NoCo Foundation Marks 50 Years of Community Impact Across Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Celebration highlights $150 million in local giving and a bold vision for the next 50 years

FORT COLLINS, CO—The NoCo Foundation, formerly known as the Fort Collins Foundation, is commemorating 50 years of philanthropy in Northern Colorado. Since its founding in 1975 to support the creation of the Lincoln Center Performing Arts Center, the foundation has grown to become a vital community partner, distributing more than $150 million in grants through 20,000 nonprofit awards.

The milestone is celebrated through the “50 Years of Philanthropy” initiative—a six-month campaign that honors past generosity while inspiring a new generation of changemakers.

The celebration officially kicks off May 8 at a sold-out community event at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins. Videos and photos from the event will soon be shared at nocofoundation.org, allowing the broader community to participate.

Throughout the spring and summer, the public is invited to engage with the Foundation’s legacy through a variety of events and activities:

Cheers to Change Beer Series: Raise a glass to giving—local breweries across Northern Colorado will offer Cheers to Change beer, with $1 from each pint benefiting the Foundation. May 15, 4–6 p.m. – Verboten Brewing, Loveland July 11, 4–6 p.m. – Horse and Dragon Brewing, Fort Collins August 8, 3–5 p.m. – Avant Garde Aleworks, Estes Park August 29, 4–6 p.m. – City Star Brewing, Berthoud

Raise a glass to giving—local breweries across Northern Colorado will offer Cheers to Change beer, with $1 from each pint benefiting the Foundation. Commemorative Magazine & Launch Party: A special publication chronicling stories of local generosity will debut July 11 at Horse and Dragon Brewing.

A special publication chronicling stories of local generosity will debut July 11 at Horse and Dragon Brewing. City Proclamations Celebrating Community Funds: May 13 – Berthoud May 20 – Loveland June 24 – Estes Park July 8 – Sterling July 15 – Fort Collins



The Foundation also invites community members to participate in the NoCo Pledge, a campaign to envision and commit to the next 50 years of impact. Through this pledge, individuals promise to support nonprofits, inspire others, and help ensure generosity remains central to the region’s identity. Sign up at nocofoundation.org.

“Since the NoCo Foundation was founded back in 1975, donors and stakeholders have prioritized community impact through generosity and leadership,” said Kristin Todd, President and CEO of the NoCo Foundation. “We are thrilled to celebrate these achievements and inspire the future throughout 2025.”

Source: NoCo Foundation press release.