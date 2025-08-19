Fort Collins Filmmakers Premiere The Ant at Screamfest 2025

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Locally shot horror-thriller explores psychological manipulation and social themes

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A team of Fort Collins natives is bringing local talent to the national stage as their short film, The Ant, premieres this October at Screamfest 2025 in Los Angeles, one of the nation’s most prestigious genre film festivals.

Filmed entirely in Fort Collins, The Ant was created by SoGood Productions co-founders Zachary Bakken, Cameron Duncan, and Ethan Nelson, alongside collaborators. While the team now operates from Los Angeles, their creative identity remains deeply rooted in Northern Colorado.

The Ant (Graphics and photos courtesy SoGood Productions)

About the Film

The Ant follows three men who agree to participate in a research experiment with a straightforward rule: avoid a single ant for 24 hours. As the night unfolds, they discover the true nature of the test is far more disturbing than they ever imagined.

The Ant (Graphics and photos courtesy SoGood Productions)

Why This Story Was Told

The project began as the twisted brainchild of writer and producer Zachary Bakken, whose background in clinical psychology and passion for horror shaped its vision. With creative partners Duncan and Nelson, the film evolved into an exploration of wealth inequality, cycles of abuse, and psychological manipulation.

“In an age of digital media, where cameras exist on every street corner, it’s hard not to feel watched,” Bakken explained. “The Ant is ultimately about being watched… who’s watching, what are they watching, and perhaps most terrifying of all, why are they watching?”

The Ant (Graphics and photos courtesy SoGood Productions)

Filmmaker Spotlights

Zachary Bakken — Writer/Producer

Zachary Bakken is the Creative Director at SoGood Productions, serving as a writer and producer on original film projects. As co-founder of the company, he leads the development of narrative and digital content, bringing a sharp psychological edge and cinematic vision to every project.

A lifelong student of film and storytelling, Bakken’s passion lies in exploring the darker corners of the human experience. His background in clinical psychology informs his writing with emotional nuance and thematic depth—qualities woven directly into The Ant.

Cameron Duncan — Director

Cameron Duncan is the director of The Ant and serves as President and Head of Production at SoGood Productions. With a keen eye for both creative vision and production strategy, Duncan guides the company’s projects from conception to execution—balancing artistic integrity with practical momentum.

On The Ant, Duncan brought sharp visual storytelling and a collaborative spirit to the director’s chair, helping shape the film’s psychological atmosphere. While his strength lies in directing, his deep involvement in story development has made him an integral voice in the evolution of SoGood Productions’ original narratives.

Fort Collins Identity on a National Stage

“This recognition highlights not only our journey but also the strength of Fort Collins as a hub for creative talent,” the filmmakers said. “We’re proud to carry that identity with us to Hollywood and would love to see our hometown community share in this milestone.”

Call to Action

For more information about the festival, visit screamfestla.com.

Information provided by SoGood Productions