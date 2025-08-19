Kiddie Academy of Windsor Wins National “New Academy of the Year” Award

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local early childhood center honored for excellence in education and community impact

WINDSOR, Colo. – Kiddie Academy® of Windsor has been recognized as the nation’s “New Academy of the Year” for 2024, an honor that highlights outstanding performance, curriculum excellence, and community engagement during its first year of operation.

The award was presented during Kiddie Academy’s annual national conference in Nashville, where franchise owners from across the country gathered to share best practices and celebrate achievements. Owners Nanette and Devon Cohen accepted the award on behalf of Windsor’s academy, which currently serves more than 170 children from six weeks to 12 years old.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to building a trusted presence in Northern Colorado,” said Nanette Cohen. “Our mission is rooted in three values—Trust, Grow, Celebrate—which guide how we support families, children, teachers, and the community.”

Kiddie Academy of Windsor offers a wide range of educational childcare programs, including Universal Pre-K and summer camps, as well as modern amenities such as a Zono Sanitizing Cabinet and Unox Oven. The center is also celebrating its first class of graduates heading to kindergarten.

Looking ahead, Nanette and Devon plan to open two additional locations in Northern Colorado, expanding access to Kiddie Academy’s Life Essentials® curriculum and character-based approach to early learning.

Community leaders and colleagues praised the Cohens for their leadership. “Their impact extends beyond the community and is most powerfully felt within their academy, where they serve as role models for both parents and children,” said Janelle Hately, Kiddie Academy Colorado Franchise Business Consultant.

For more information or to schedule a tour, call 970-800-8802 or visit Windsor.KiddieAcademy.net.

Source: Kiddie Academy of Windsor / Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC