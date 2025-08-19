Quick Response Halts Multiple Wildfires in Larimer County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Phantom Canyon crew, partners, and residents help contain lightning-sparked Tail Fire and weekend blazes

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Larimer County’s Phantom Canyon wildland crew, together with regional partners, moved quickly this past weekend to contain several small wildfires sparked by storms and dry summer conditions.

On Friday, a lightning strike in the Laramie River Valley ignited what became known as the Tail Fire. Staff from Diamond Tail Ranch spotted the smoke, relayed coordinates, and guided crews to the site. The U.S. Forest Service, Phantom Canyon firefighters, Red Feather resources, and county emergency services responded, ultimately containing the 0.03-acre blaze. Phantom Canyon firefighters camped overnight to ensure it did not reignite, and it was officially declared out Saturday morning.

Larimer County crews quickly contained multiple wildfires over the weekend, including the lightning-sparked Tail Fire. (Photo courtesy Larimer County)

By Sunday, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Department also assisted with two additional fires near Estes Valley and County Road 29. Both were contained quickly before they could spread.

While the rapid response highlights strong coordination among local agencies and residents, officials warn that Northern Colorado remains in a hot, dry period. Residents are urged to avoid activities that could spark fires and to stay updated on current restrictions and alerts.

For the latest information on emergency alerts, fire danger status, and restrictions in Larimer County, visit: Larimer County Emergency Information

Information provided by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services.