Fort Collins Foodie Walk Serves September Flavors

Free downtown tour invites visitors to sample local specialties

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — Downtown Fort Collins turns into a self-guided tasting tour Friday, September 18, as the monthly Fort Collins Foodie Walk returns with samples, demonstrations and seasonal flavors from local businesses.

The free event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and invites visitors to move among participating downtown shops at their own pace.

September’s stops showcase a wide range of flavors. Bjorn’s Colorado Honey plans to feature rustic honey cake made with raw traditional honey, while Downtown Ace Hardware will sample grilled strawberry dump cake.

At Nuance Chocolate, visitors can compare chocolate produced from the same Hawaiian cacao harvest after different fermentation processes, including cacao fermented in Colorado using native Front Range microbes.

Old Town Spice Shop’s September menu includes butter curry sauce, smoky cumin rice pilaf, spiced peach and maple cheesecake dip, and dark chocolate chai.

The Foodie Walk takes place on the third Friday of each month and highlights downtown Fort Collins’ culinary businesses and specialty retailers.

Visitors who check in at participating businesses can also enter a monthly gift basket giveaway.

Event Details:

Friday, September 18, 2026

5–8 p.m.

Participating businesses throughout Downtown Fort Collins

Admission: Free

Source: Downtown Fort Collins