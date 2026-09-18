Start your morning → Daily Update
Delivered every morning at 5 a.m.

Locally owned. Community Supported.
Free to read.

News | Events | Subscribe

Meeker1_2-fit-1200×900-insertion-168011

Latest Headlines

Fort Collins Foodie Walk Serves September Flavors

North Forty News
,
Fort Collins Foodie Walk Serves September Flavors

Free downtown tour invites visitors to sample local specialties

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — Downtown Fort Collins turns into a self-guided tasting tour Friday, September 18, as the monthly Fort Collins Foodie Walk returns with samples, demonstrations and seasonal flavors from local businesses.

FCN_091126_TonyFurtado-1

The free event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and invites visitors to move among participating downtown shops at their own pace.

September’s stops showcase a wide range of flavors. Bjorn’s Colorado Honey plans to feature rustic honey cake made with raw traditional honey, while Downtown Ace Hardware will sample grilled strawberry dump cake.

At Nuance Chocolate, visitors can compare chocolate produced from the same Hawaiian cacao harvest after different fermentation processes, including cacao fermented in Colorado using native Front Range microbes.

ChatGPT-Image-Aug-24-2026-12_28_46-AM

Old Town Spice Shop’s September menu includes butter curry sauce, smoky cumin rice pilaf, spiced peach and maple cheesecake dip, and dark chocolate chai.

The Foodie Walk takes place on the third Friday of each month and highlights downtown Fort Collins’ culinary businesses and specialty retailers.

Visitors who check in at participating businesses can also enter a monthly gift basket giveaway.

Event Details:
Friday, September 18, 2026
5–8 p.m.
Participating businesses throughout Downtown Fort Collins
Admission: Free

Source: Downtown Fort Collins

Find Your Next Northern Colorado Event

From food and live music to festivals and family activities, see what’s happening across the region.

Browse the Event Calendar
Get the North Forty News Daily Update
Local news, weather, and events for Northern Colorado — delivered every morning at 5 a.m.
Support independent local news and start your day informed.
Get the Daily Update

Featured Stories

September 18 2026 Edition