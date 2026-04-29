Fort Collins Hike & Hang Returns Saturday

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community hike to Arthur’s Rock offers scenic views and post-trail coffee connection

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Northern Colorado residents looking to start their weekend outdoors can join the upcoming Fort Collins Hike & Hang on Saturday, May 2, beginning at 8 a.m. The community-focused event pairs a moderate morning hike with a relaxed social gathering afterward.

Community Message

Led by ambassador Megan, participants will hike the popular Arthur’s Rock trail in Lory State Park. The roughly 3.2-mile route features about 1,000 feet of elevation gain and rewards hikers with sweeping views of Horsetooth Reservoir and the surrounding foothills.

After the hike, attendees can continue the experience with a casual meet-up at Me-Oh-My Coffee & Pie, creating space for conversation, connection, and a well-earned treat.

Participants are encouraged to come prepared with water, weather-appropriate clothing, and basic safety items. A Colorado State Parks pass is required for entry into Lory State Park, or guests can pay the standard park admission fee. Final meetup details will be shared with registered participants via email ahead of the event.

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Events like this highlight the accessibility of Northern Colorado’s outdoor spaces while fostering a sense of community among those who enjoy them.

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