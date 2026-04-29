Windsor Students Bring “Moana JR.” To Stage

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local middle school performers take audiences on a journey of courage, culture, and community

Windsor-area families will have the chance to support young performers and experience live theater this week as students from Windsor Middle School present “Moana JR.” at the Windsor High School Auditorium.

Community Message

The production, part of the Weld RE-4 School District, highlights the creativity and talent of local students while offering a family-friendly event that brings the community together. Performances run April 30 through May 2 at 7 p.m.

Students from Windsor Middle School present “Moana JR.”

Students from Windsor Middle School present “Moana JR.” (Photo courtesy Windsor Middle School)

Students from Windsor Middle School present “Moana JR.” (Photo courtesy Windsor Middle School)

Based on the beloved Disney story, “Moana JR.” follows a determined young girl, played by Nya Skipworth, who sets out across the ocean to save her island. Along the way, she teams up with the larger-than-life demigod Maui, played by Conner Vialpando. The story emphasizes themes of bravery, identity, and perseverance—messages that resonate with both students and audiences alike.

For Northern Colorado families, events like this reflect the importance of arts education and provide an opportunity to connect with local schools beyond the classroom. Student productions not only build confidence and teamwork but also create shared experiences that strengthen community ties.

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Performances will take place at the Windsor High School Auditorium, located at 1100 West Main Street in Windsor. Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/4csgRpw and will also be sold at the door, depending on availability. Additional event details are available on the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/c4w9rcy46.

Community members are encouraged to attend and support the next generation of performers as they bring this story to life on stage.

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Attribution: Weld RE-4 School District