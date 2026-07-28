Fort Collins Improv Fest Returns for Third Year

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Regional performers will create a one-of-a-kind night of unscripted comedy at The Lyric.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Quick thinking, unexpected characters and audience-inspired comedy will take over The Lyric when the Fort Collins Improv Fest returns for its third year Friday, July 31.

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The festival will bring together improv performers from across the region for an evening of spontaneous scenes, original characters, improvised music and unpredictable comedy created entirely in the moment.

With no scripts and no opportunity for a second take, each performance will depend on the creativity of the comedians and suggestions from the audience. Organizers say the participating troupes will showcase a range of styles, from clever and quirky comedy to energetic and unconventional performances.

Hosted by The Lyric and JMac Made, the festival is designed for longtime improv fans and newcomers looking for a lively night out. Because every scene is created onstage, no two performances — or festivals — are ever the same.

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Food and drinks will be available during the event.

The Fort Collins Improv Fest begins at 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, and runs until approximately 10 p.m. at The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. in Fort Collins. Advance tickets are $18, while tickets purchased the day of the show are $20.

Source: The Lyric and Fort Collins Improv Fest event information

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