Windsor Reminds Residents to Prepare for Fall Street Sweeping

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Town’s sweeping program keeps roads clean, safe, and waterways protected

WINDSOR, Colo. – As the fall season settles in, Windsor officials are reminding residents to check the street sweeping schedule and prepare their neighborhoods for cleaning. The program, which runs from April through November, plays a vital role in keeping streets safe, reducing pollution, and protecting local waterways.

Street sweeping helps prevent dirt, leaves, and debris from entering storm drains, which can carry pollutants into rivers and lakes. Each year, Windsor’s program removes about 800 cubic yards of debris from town streets. Sweepers also support compliance with the federal Clean Water Act.

The Town operates one mechanical sweeper and one vacuum sweeper, covering 20 districts four times a year, with the Downtown Business District swept every other Friday between 2:00 and 6:00 a.m. (weather permitting). During heavy leaf season, Old Town Windsor and areas with mature trees may be swept several times a week.

To ensure sweepers can do their job effectively, residents are asked to:

Maintain 14 feet of vertical clearance along curb lines

Keep vehicles, trash cans, and sports equipment off the street on sweep days

Avoid piling leaves or branches in the road

Refrain from blowing or raking grass clippings into the street

Windsor Municipal Code Sec. 7-2-30 prohibits leaving debris in the street. Leaves that fall into a yard are the homeowner’s responsibility to collect.

Street sweeping generally operates Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with additional duties including cleaning up parking lots, responding to traffic accidents, spills, and special events.

For maps, schedules, and more information, visit windsorgov.com/615/Street-Sweeping.