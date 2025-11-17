Fossil Creek Trail Closure Begins Nov. 18 for Major Stream Rehabilitation Work

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Long-term detour affects Fort Collins neighborhoods through March 2026

The City of Fort Collins will temporarily close a key section of the Fossil Creek Trail beginning Tuesday, Nov. 18, as crews launch a months-long stream rehabilitation project along Stanton Creek. The closure spans Trilby Road to Carpenter Road (State Highway 392) and is expected to remain in place through March 31, 2026.

The project will focus on improving stream function and long-term ecological health between the Stanton Creek and Greenstone neighborhoods in southeast Fort Collins. With the Fossil Creek Trail serving as a primary connector for local commuters, recreational users, and families, the closure is expected to redirect significant foot and bicycle traffic throughout the area.

Trail users are encouraged to follow posted signs and use alternative sidewalks and routes along Trilby Road, Lemay Avenue, and Carpenter Road to bypass the closure safely. The City will maintain updated information and detour details throughout construction.

More information is available at the City of Fort Collins Utilities website: fcgov.com/utilities/fossilandstantoncreek.

Source: City of Fort Collins