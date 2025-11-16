Driver and Deputy Injured After Early-Morning Berthoud Pursuit

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins Police Services Leading Investigation Following High-Speed Pusuit on Hwy 60

A Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a driver both sustained minor injuries after an early-morning officer-involved shooting on November 16 in Berthoud, prompting activation of the Eighth Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

According to officials, a deputy attempted a traffic stop near Grand Market Avenue and TPC Parkway at 2:32 a.m., but the driver fled at high speed. The deputy used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) to stop the vehicle on Highway 60 just east of I-25. Investigators say the suspect then accelerated toward the deputy, who discharged his service weapon.

The deputy was treated and released from a local hospital. The suspect was also treated for minor injuries before being taken into custody. An adult passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

CIRT has taken over the investigation, with Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) serving as the lead agency. FCPS will release additional details and charging information as the investigation progresses.

Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office