Northern Colorado Wildlife Center Saves More Than 500 Animals in 2025

Local wildlife hospital sees growing need as emergency calls surge past 5,000

The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center (NCWC) is marking another milestone year, rescuing, treating, and releasing more than 500 wild animals across Larimer, Weld, and surrounding counties in 2025.

The center, based in Fort Collins, works year-round to rehabilitate Colorado’s native wildlife—everything from turtles and songbirds to porcupines and badgers. These animals were brought in by residents who encountered them injured, orphaned, or in distress. NCWC’s trained wildlife rehabilitators then provided specialized medical treatment and husbandry care, offering each patient the best possible chance at recovery.

Once healed, these animals return to the natural spaces Northern Colorado residents enjoy every day—backyards, neighborhood trails, open spaces, and ranchlands—where they continue playing critical ecological roles.

Not every rescued animal survives, particularly those suffering from terminal conditions or injuries beyond treatment. But NCWC says each animal receives compassionate care. “Every animal represents countless hours of care and thousands of donor-supported dollars to safely, appropriately, and compassionately treat and save,” said Certified Wildlife Rehabilitator Michela Dunbar. “Their success is truly our shared victory.”

In addition to hands-on rehabilitation, NCWC responded to more than 5,000 emergency wildlife calls this year. These calls helped guide residents on how to safely assist injured or orphaned animals or connect them with the proper resources. The volume reflects both public awareness and the growing need for trained wildlife services along the Front Range.

Looking ahead to 2026, NCWC is asking the community to support its Colorado Gives Day campaign, which funds its wildlife hospital operations and education programs. Donations help provide medical care, rehabilitation habitats, specialized diets, and community outreach programs that teach residents how to coexist with native wildlife.

To learn more or donate, visit the organization’s Colorado Gives page: www.ColoradoGives.org/organization/Nocowildlife.

Source: Northern Colorado Wildlife Center