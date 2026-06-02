Rocky Mountain National Park Ranks Third for Hiking

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New national report places Colorado’s iconic park among the best hiking destinations in the United States for 2026.

Northern Colorado’s outdoor enthusiasts have another reason to celebrate as Rocky Mountain National Park earned the No. 3 spot in KURU Footwear’s 2026 ranking of the best national parks for hiking in the United States.

Community Message

The annual report analyzed all 63 U.S. national parks using a combination of trail variety, trail ratings, and visitor demand. Rocky Mountain National Park stood out for its extensive trail network, high average trail ratings, and strong visitation numbers, placing it behind only Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Yellowstone National Park.

According to the report, Rocky Mountain National Park features approximately 220 hiking trails and received an average trail rating of 4.5 out of 5 from hikers. The park welcomed roughly 4.1 million visitors in 2025, reinforcing its reputation as one of the country’s most sought-after outdoor destinations.

The ranking reflects what many Northern Colorado residents and visitors experience firsthand each year. From popular routes such as Emerald Lake and Sky Pond to alpine adventures above treeline, the park offers a wide range of hiking opportunities within a short drive of communities including Estes Park, Loveland, Fort Collins, and Greeley.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

The report also highlighted nearby Yellowstone National Park, which ranked second nationally. For many Colorado travelers planning summer road trips, Yellowstone remains within a day’s drive and continues to be a popular destination for hiking and wildlife viewing.

KURU Footwear based its rankings on National Park Service visitor statistics, trail counts, and user-generated hiking reviews. Researchers awarded points for park popularity, trail variety, and overall trail quality to determine the final rankings.

Readers can view the full report from .

Make North Forty News part of your morning. There’s something grounding about starting the day with a quick look at what’s happening across Northern Colorado, whether it’s trail news, community events, or the stories shaping our region. The Daily Update has become that quiet routine for many readers. Learn more at https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate.

Source: KURU Footwear 2026 Best National Parks for Hiking Report.