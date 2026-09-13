Gardens Cooking Demonstration Explores Brassicas

Fort Collins class turns seasonal vegetables into inspiration

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Home cooks and garden enthusiasts can explore new ways to prepare a versatile group of vegetables during the Gardens Cooking Demonstration: Brassicas on Monday, September 14, at The Gardens on Spring Creek.

The demonstration runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and focuses on brassicas, the plant family that includes familiar vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale and Brussels sprouts.

The program offers an opportunity to connect gardening with the kitchen while learning more about preparing seasonal produce. The Gardens on Spring Creek regularly hosts educational programs centered on gardening, food and the relationship between people and plants.

The event takes place at The Gardens on Spring Creek in Fort Collins.

Source: North Forty News Events Calendar