Weld County Approves Global AI Data Center Near Windsor

Commissioners approve reuse of existing industrial facility as residents raise water, noise and power concerns

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Weld County commissioners have unanimously approved a land-use permit allowing Global AI (Colorado), LLC, to operate a data center in an existing industrial facility near Windsor.

The Weld County Board of County Commissioners voted 5-0 on Sept. 9 to approve Use by Special Review permit USR26-0019. The project would reuse a vacant manufacturing facility in an area that has supported industrial operations since the 1960s.

Global AI’s application is the first data center considered under Weld County’s Use by Special Review process established specifically for data centers. The process allows county officials to evaluate proposed facilities against land-use standards and criteria before granting approval.

The Weld County Planning Commission reviewed the application Sept. 1 and voted 7-0 to recommend approval to commissioners.

Water, Noise and Electricity Among Concerns

Residents and other attendees raised concerns during both public meetings about water use, noise, electricity demand, infrastructure and potential effects on the surrounding community.

According to Weld County, the first phase is expected to employ approximately 20 people. The proposed facility would use a closed-loop, air-cooled cooling system.

Any expansion beyond the currently approved proposal would require additional review.

Commissioner Coordinator Lynette Peppler said the public concerns prompted county officials to examine the proposal closely, including whether the development would remove agricultural land from production.

“One of my main concerns is whether we’re taking agricultural land out of production, and that is not the case,” Peppler said. “This facility is utilizing an existing industrial facility.”

Peppler described the project as “a really good reuse of resources.”

Commissioner Chair Scott James said the project could generate additional economic activity, while acknowledging that employment would not approach the levels once associated with Kodak operations at the site.

“It will spur economic activity,” James said, adding that trust between communities and developers can develop through public review processes.

What the Approval Actually Allows

Weld County emphasized that the Sept. 9 decision is limited to the land-use application before commissioners.

The approval allows a data center to operate on the property under the plans and conditions contained in USR26-0019. It does not give Global AI blanket authorization to develop the entire former Kodak/Carestream property.

Global AI must still obtain applicable building, electrical, mechanical, fire and life-safety, utility, environmental and other permits before construction associated with the approved data center use can proceed.

Future phases, infrastructure projects or significant changes to the approved development would require additional county review and approval.

County regulations governing data centers also remain in effect. Those requirements include a 65 dB(C) noise limit at the property line, compliance with state requirements governing water use and a “will serve” letter from the electricity provider. A noise mitigation plan may also be required to demonstrate compliance.

The commissioners’ vote represents Weld County’s final land-use decision on USR26-0019.

Hearing Video Delayed

Weld County issued an update Sept. 10 regarding public access to the video of the commissioners’ hearing.

The county said the original announcement included a link to watch the hearing, but officials are working through issues with making the recording available. The hearing lasted approximately five hours, resulting in an unusually large video file.

County officials said they will provide another update when the recording is available.

Source: Weld County Board of County Commissioners